The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee would like to invite you to the annual Indigenous Peoples celebration event to be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 2-4 pm at the Health Department Building located at 11 Pierce St. in Brookline.

Since 2019 the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee has been building programming and creating space for conversation and celebration surrounding Indigenous history and culture through partnering with and promoting local Indigenous vendors and organizations, providing resources and information about the MA Legislative Agenda, and education around the history of Brookline.

This year’s programming will be in person, indoors and outdoors. Weather permitting, our podium and speaker will be outside in the Jennifer Lynch Garden next to the Health Department and will feature a reading of Brookline’s Land Acknowledgement followed by a welcome and poetry reading from the Committee’s chairperson. The event will feature several local Indigenous craft vendors and free food from Manoa Poke Shop. Local Brookline organizations will also be present with books for sale, MA legislature agenda information, and local social and environmental actions of Indigenous peoples and allies in Brookline and throughout Massachusetts.

For reasonable accommodations or for any questions or concerns, please reach out to Caitlin Starr at cstarr@brooklinema.gov or at 617-73-2345.