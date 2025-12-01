In the bleak midwinter, what better way to pass the long hours than ghost stories in the dark? Brookline Booksmith is resurrecting the Victorian custom of Christmas ghost stories with some of your favorite authors!

Join us at United Parish of Brookline for a candlelit evening of unsettling tales read by Kylie Lee Baker, Kayla Cottingham, and Nicky Gonzalez. Copies of each author’s books will be available for purchase at the event.

Get your ticket!

Seating is general admission and first come, first served. Some festive refreshments will also be provided.

Kylie Lee Baker is the Sunday Times bestselling author of dark fantasy and horror novels such as The Keeper of Night, The Scarlet Alchemist, and Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng. She grew up in Boston and has since lived in Atlanta, Salamanca, and Seoul. Her writing is informed by her heritage (Japanese, Chinese, and Irish) and by her experiences living abroad as both a student and a teacher. She has a BA in creative writing and Spanish from Emory University and a MS in library and information science degree from Simmons University.

Kayla Cottingham (they/she) is a New York Times bestselling YA author of sapphic horror and fantasy novels. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, Kayla now lives in Boston where they love to go hiking in the woods, play RPGs, and snuggle on the couch with their ridiculously large black cat, Squid.

Nicky Gonzalez is a writer from Hialeah, Florida, currently living in Massachusetts. Her fiction has appeared in McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, BOMB Magazine, Kenyon Review Online, Taco Bell Quarterly, and other publications. She’s received support from the Elizabeth George Foundation, the Granum Foundation, Millay Arts, Lighthouse Works, and the Hambidge Center. Her debut, Mayra, a literary Gothic novel set in the Everglades, is out now from Random House.