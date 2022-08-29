The Select Board is pleased to announce it has appointed Charles “Chas” Carey as the Town of Brookline’s next Town Administrator.

Carey will begin his role next month upon the departure of outgoing Town Administrator Mel Kleckner.

Carey led the New York City Mayor’s Office of Housing Recovery Operations until earlier this year, running programs that helped vulnerable communities recover from Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Ida, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He concurrently served as special counsel to NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health provider, providing pandemic-related support to its legal team.

“I look forward to joining Brookline’s incredible team and furthering the town’s goals of sustainability, equity, inclusivity, and continued leadership in the fight against climate change,” Carey said. “I’m eager to build upon Brookline’s successes and face both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in partnership with the entire community.”

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University, a Master of Fine Arts degree from Warren Wilson College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University. Carey grew up in Concord and recently moved to Cambridge, where he lives with his wife and their two young children.

Carey was identified and ultimately selected following an extensive search led by Community Paradigm Associates, in close collaboration with the Town Administrator Screening Committee. As part of that effort, Community Paradigm worked closely with committee members to review materials submitted by the applicants, consider and deliberate on the selection of candidates for initial interviews, develop interview questions and participate in the interview process.

The search was a nationwide effort and placed an emphasis on soliciting applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds and skill sets.

Carey most recently served as a Managing Consultant with Guidehouse, LLP in its State and Local Government Practice.