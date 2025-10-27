Showplace Theater [2] invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season with a festive lineup of puppet shows in Brookline. From Thanksgiving through New Year’s, the theater’s stage will come alive with fairy tales, seasonal stories, and interactive sing-alongs sure to delight audiences of all ages.

“This time of year brings some of our most magical performances,” says Executive Artistic Director Veronica Barron. “Generations of families have made a visit to Puppet Showplace part of their holiday tradition, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back for another season of wonder.”

This year’s holiday season features returning favorites and exciting new works from some of New England’s most beloved puppet companies. Over Thanksgiving weekend, Tanglewood Marionettes brings storybook classics “Hansel and Gretel” and “Sleeping Beauty” to life with lushly painted backdrops and expertly crafted marionettes. Margaret Moody Puppets shares “The Trolls and the Tree: An Environmental Fable,” a gentle tale about caring for nature and living in harmony with one’s neighbors. Talking Hands Theatre brings “Hanukkats,” an interactive Hanukkah adventure filled with singing, dancing, and feline fun. Resident artist Sarah Nolen and musician Phil Berman for a joyful “Holiday Sing-Along!” that celebrates winter traditions from around the world. Rounding out the festivities, “Peter Rabbit” by Pumpernickel Puppets welcomes the new year.

Each performance includes special post-show activities where kids can meet the puppeteers and puppets up close. “We invite families to make a whole outing of it,” adds Veronica Barron. “After every show, there’s a post-show activity, from chalk, coloring, and bubbles, to our dress-up station, to making your own cat puppet after Hanukkats.”

All performances take place at Puppet Showplace Theater (32 Station Street, Brookline), and tickets are now on sale at puppetshowplace.org. Family shows are $18, and $3 tickets are available through the Card to Culture program for families using WIC, SNAP, and other benefits. The popular Pay-What-You-Can series returns monthly, ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of live theater this holiday season.

“Hansel and Gretel” by Tanglewood Marionettes

November 28 at 10:30am, 1pm, 3pm

November 29 at 10:30am and 1pm

November 30 at 10:30am and 1pm