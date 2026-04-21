Bystander Training for ICE Interactions
Thursday, April 23| 6-8PM |Brookline Village Library
(flyer attached)
Join the Brookline Immigrant Advancement Committee and Activist Evenings for a Bystander Training facilitated by MIRA (Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition). The training aims to provide the community with tools and strategies to safely and effectively respond when witnessing immigration enforcement. Topics covered will include how to recognize an ICE operation, clear do’s and don’ts, safe practices for offering support, and the use of community hotlines, mutual aid, and accompaniment programs. This training will be held on Thursday, April 23rd, from 6-8 PM at the Brookline Village Library in Hunneman Hall. Registration is required. This program is co-sponsored by the Brookline Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations and the Brookline Public Libraries.