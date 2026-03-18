Did you know that 1 in 3 households in Massachusetts is currently struggling with food insecurity?

On Thursday, March 19, Anna’s Taqueria in Brookline (446 Harvard Street) is partnering with Project Bread for a lively community fundraiser — and it’s shaping up to be a great, high-energy opportunity with plenty of sights, sounds, and tastes to capture.

From 6 to 8 p.m., Project Bread President & CEO Erin McAleer will step behind the counter rolling burritos for customers alongside the Anna’s

kitchen team. The event will bring the energy of a packed taqueria — sizzling grills, fresh ingredients being assembled on the line, burritos being wrapped at lightning speed, and the surprise reactions from customers when they realize a nonprofit CEO is making their dinner.

It’s part pop-up, part fundraiser, and part behind-the-scenes kitchen moment that could make for fun, fast-paced visuals and interviews, from burrito-rolling action shots and assembly-line prep to conversations about the growing urgency of food insecurity in Massachusetts.

A portion of all entrées purchased in person that evening will benefit Project Bread’s upcoming Walk for Hunger on May 3, which brings

thousands together on Boston Common each year to raise funds that connect families to food resources and advocate for policies that make meals more affordable and accessible.