The Town of Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services announces that the Brookline Medical Reserve Corps has received a $5,000 grant to help the group develop its emergency response capabilities.

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Operational Readiness Award (ORA) was presented by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

The MRC is a community-based group of volunteers who assist local public health departments in promoting healthy living and preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergency events. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the MRC was activated to support the Town of Brookline’s COVID-19 call center, among other operational needs. The MRC also assisted with contact tracing and distributing masks and COVID-19 test kits to Brookline residents.

“Our MRC volunteers are an essential community asset. We are grateful to NACCHO, and the USDHHS for providing us with this funding to increase MRC readiness and broaden its level of support for residents should the need arise,” Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss said.

Brookline MRC will use the grant funding to increase its readiness to respond to traumatic injuries, improve engagement, and increase community preparedness by providing multiple sessions of the Stop the Bleed course and giving a Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT) to all participants upon completion of the course.

The Brookline Medical Reserve Corps plans to work with the Brookline Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, the Public Schools of Brookline, and faith-based organizations to offer the training.