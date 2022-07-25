Town Administrator Mel Kleckner is pleased to share that Assistant Town Administrator and Acting Finance Director Justin Casanova-Davis will be recognized later this summer by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

Casanova-Davis will receive ICMA’s Early Career Leadership Award at the ICMA’s annual conference from Sept. 17-21 in Columbus, Ohio. The award recognizes early-career local government professionals who have demonstrated leadership, competency, and commitment to local government as a profession.

The award is presented annually to one individual worldwide who is nominated by their peers and is accompanied by a $5,000 stipend to promote professional development. It’s given in memory of William H. Hansell, who served as ICMA’s executive director from 1983-2002 and worked in public service for nearly 50 years in various Pennsylvania cities, townships, and boroughs.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award. I have been privileged to work in wonderful communities with talented, diverse teams that have allowed me the opportunity to grow, develop, and be the best public servant that I can be,” Casanova-Davis said. “I am immensely grateful to my family, colleagues, peers, and most importantly, the people I serve for encouraging and supporting me to do meaningful work that I am passionate about. It is special whenever your peers recognize you for your work. Particularly receiving an award in memory of William Hansell, whose legacy and impact on this profession is immense, means a lot to me.”

Casanova-Davis has worked in Brookline since 2018. Since then, he’s overseen the implementation of the town’s OpenGov budget software and the allocation of federal coronavirus relief funding. He’s also been instrumental in developing Brookline’s Annual Report and in the development of the town’s community engagement strategy.

“Justin is immensely deserving of this honor, and I want to offer my congratulations on behalf of all of his colleagues at Town Hall,” Kleckner said. “This award recognizes a strong commitment to public service, which Justin has very much embodied throughout his time in Brookline.”

Casanova-Davis has previously worked as a budget analyst for the City of Cambridge and the Massachusetts House Committee on Ways and Means.