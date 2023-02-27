The Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations in collaboration with the Brookline Economic Development and Long Term Planning Division, have been taking steps to more closely support our community’s Diverse Business Enterprises. In January 2022, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations released our first Diverse and Inclusive Business Directory to highlight and celebrate Brookline’s diverse, accessible, and inclusive independent business community. Through community canvassing and several online campaigns, we invited and encouraged Brookline businesses and organizations to be included in this new Directory.

This year we have added 10 businesses to the Directory. In 2023 we have also incorporated community feedback to better highlight the intersectionality of business ownership as well as using the term “BIPOC-Owned” instead of the previously used “Minority-Owned.” This Directory will be updated annually, and we hope this directory will continue to evolve and serve as a marketing and networking tool for businesses, as well as help the Town of Brookline better align and develop programs and resources to meet the needs of Brookline’s diverse businesses.

I would also like to especially thank all of the businesses and organizations that are a part of our growing Directory!

You can access a downloadable version of Brookline’s 2023 Diverse and Inclusive Business Directory here. We will also have hard copies of the Directory available at Town Hall, the Health Building, Brookline Libraries, and the Senior Center. An electronic Word document is also available for improved screen reader accessibility.

If you have any questions about the Directory or how to best access it, please reach out to Caitlin Starr, MPH, CDE, Assistant Director in the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations at cstarr@brooklinema.gov or at 617-730-2345.