Beginning July 1, 2025, Casella Waste Systems will collect both solid waste and recycling for all Town Waste Collection Service customers.

The Town of Brookline has recently entered into a new five-year contract with Casella Waste Systems, which will add curbside collection of solid waste to their suite of services. Casella currently provides the weekly curbside collection of recycling, the hauling and processing of recyclables, the hauling and disposal of municipal solid waste, and the recycling of mattresses as part of the Town’s Waste Collection Service Program, and has done so successfully over the last 10 years. Given their familiarity with Brookline, unique insight into waste and recycling management in the region, excellent customer service, reliability, and competitive pricing, the Town is pleased to expand Casella’s services to include trash collection.

There will be minimal to no operational changes for residents regarding weekly trash collection. The trash collection schedule, customer service, recycling, yard waste, and rules and regulations remain unchanged. Residents on the Town Waste Collection Service should continue to use their town-issued waste carts to dispose of their household trash and recycling. Purple overflow bags are still available for purchase at several local stores for any excess waste that does not fit in your town-issued cart. Residents may place their waste carts along the curb any time after 3:30pm the day before collection or before 7:00am on the day of collection. Issues with your trash and recycling pickup should be reported by calling 617-730-2156 or emailing DPWinfo@brooklinema.gov

Residents on Town trash service should continue to schedule any special pickups for up to a total of four (4) items per week, including bulky, metal items, white goods (refrigerators and washing machines), and/or mattresses, online at www.brooklinema.gov/Bulky or in person at Town Hall. All items must be scheduled at least one week in advance and paid for before pickup. A confirmation email will be sent from DPW with the collection date for your item(s).

Town Trash Collection Service customers will continue to be billed quarterly by the Town of Brookline. Customers are encouraged to download the “We Recycle Brookline” mobile app (available on the App Store or Google Play Store) to receive collection updates and reminders, learn how to dispose of everyday waste, and stay notified about trash and recycling collection delays. As a reminder, the Town of Brookline offers a comprehensive program of waste management and diversion solutions including a partnership with Black Earth Compost (reduced rate) for the curbside collection of food waste, no-cost community compost drop-off locations, textile recovery through Helpsy’s free curbside collection service and drop-off bins, and our household hazardous waste drop-off site where residents may dispose of electronics, oil paints, lightbulbs, batteries and more. Additional information on Brookline’s Waste Collection Services can be found at Brooklinema.gov/Sanitation. Please direct any questions or concerns to the Department of Public Works at 617-730-2156.