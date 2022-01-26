Calling all BROOKLINE food and beverage vendors, purveyors, and businesses!

Ridgewells Catering, the exclusive caterer and concessionaire for the 2022 U.S. Open, is looking for local partners to get involved as part of their operation at the Championship. While Ridgewells produces almost all of their own food from scratch on the golf course during the event, they are always looking for local ingredients, products, and services to incorporate into their menus to provide additional variety and support the local community.

The Chamber is partnering with Ridgewells to host a day-long Vendor Showcase on Monday, February 7th at the Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course. This is an opportunity for you to sign up to bring product samples for a chance to cater at the US Golf Open in June!

Sign up for a time slot to present your meal or offering

Monday, February 7th

8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

https://tinyurl.com/BrooklineVendorShowcase