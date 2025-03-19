The Brookline Town Clerk’s Office is inviting the Brookline community to assist in choosing the next ‘I Voted’ sticker.

Voting for the next sticker design will be available on the Town’s website until Friday, March 21.

The Town Clerk’s office recently invited Brookline Kindergarten through Grade 8 students to submit designs for the Town’s new sticker. The Town Clerk’s office received 91 design submissions from students.

“It is exciting to see how many of Brookline’s students submitted designs,” Town Clerk Ben Kaufman said. “It is my hope that this experience leads these students to continue their engagement with our local elections!”

Designs were reviewed by a panel of Town and school officials to choose the nine finalists that the public can vote on. The review panel

included Town Clerk Kaufman, Town Administrator Chas Carey, School Superintendent Linus Guillory, School Committee Chair Andy Liu, Commission for the Arts Chair Andy Dean, and Brookline League of Women Voters President Felina Silver.

“There were so many great submissions that it was hard to pick our few finalists,” said Town Administrator Carey. “There are a lot of

talented students in Brookline!”

Members of the Brookline community will now make the final decision on the next ‘I Voted’ sticker. The winning design will be made into a new sticker that will be available at Brookline’s Annual Town Election on Tuesday, May 6.

The designs that receive the most votes will also receive a gift card from Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, a four-pack of day passes to the Evelyn Kirrane Aquatics Center from Brookline Recreation, and a button of their design to keep as a memento.