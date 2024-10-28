The Brookline Town Clerk has commissioned a new “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming Presidential Election.

The sticker, featuring a turkey and a heart under the words “I Voted,” is already available at Early Voting locations in Brookline and will be available at the polls on Election Day.

“These stickers were made to increase attention to elections and help drive voter engagement,” said Town Clerk Ben Kaufman. “Any chance we have to talk to voters and encourage them to make their voices heard in our elections is an opportunity we will take.”

With a high turnout expected for the presidential election, the Town Clerk’s office already had plans to order more “I Voted” stickers

for November. When Kaufman realized that the cost to make a new sticker would be the same as the traditional stickers, the decision was made to go with a new design.

The new sticker was designed by local artist Caroline Barnes, who has become known for her turkey-themed artwork. Poll workers and other election officials chose her design from several options.

Those who voted early at Town Hall said they wanted to vote early to ensure they got a sticker. “We have plenty of stickers for all voters who come for early voting and on election day,” assured Kaufman. “And if you vote by mail, come by an early voting location. I’m sure if you ask nicely, you can get a sticker too!”

“It’s always fun to give residents an added incentive to vote,” said Town Administrator Chas Carey. “I want to thank the Town Clerk and artist Caroline Barnes for bringing this uncommonly friendly Brookline turkey to the polls, as well as all our staff and volunteers in the Clerk’s office working non-stop to ensure a safe and successful election.”

The town clerk’s office plans to introduce more new stickers at future elections and has been looking at sticker design competitions in other states, including Michigan and New York, to find ideas to engage the community further. If voters prefer the regular “I Voted” sticker, those will also be available at the polls.

Early voting is available until Friday, Nov. 1. Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit WhereDoIVoteMA.com for more information.