by Celina Colby

Paul and Saskia Epstein founded the Brookline Teen Center in 2013 to create a space where local teens could explore their interests, make friends, and discover themselves outside of school and home life. Now Paul Epstein is back at the helm of the organization, serving as the interim executive director through the summer of 2023 while the organization searches for new leadership.

As an original founder of the nonprofit, Epstein’s passion for the teen center is strong. He has big plans for his tenure as interim executive director, including bringing the center fully back from COVID setbacks and bringing a host of new programs into play.

“One effect of COVID was that we decided to stay closed for safety reasons, and then, of course, there was the financial impact,” says Epstein. “It’s time to get kids back through our doors, it’s time to add programs and activities in the wonderful center, and it’s time to work on financial stability as well.”

These changes start with the reinstating of the Teen Leadership Council, a group of 10-15 teens that weigh in on decisions about the center and help the adult leadership run the organization. This teen feedback is invaluable. They’ll provide insight into PR and marketing efforts, how to effectively execute the center’s mission, new and improved programming, and more.

“We want to always have something going on at the teen center, whether that’s a ping-pong tournament or a movie series at the Coolidge, open-mic nights, battles of the bands, even an outside speaker or lecture series,” says Epstein. He’s working to generate more programming with the hope that the community will contribute their skills.

In addition to the current assets at the center, such as a music production studio, a workout room, games, and homework space, the center will also begin providing even more rigorous support with job acquisition and college prep. There are some working roles available at the center itself, for example, older teens helping run middle school programs. The Teen Center runs other work opportunities like landscaping, car detailing, and babysitting right from their space. Epstein also hopes to connect with local businesses to match responsible teens to open part-time roles easily.

Recently Epstein brought a group of BTC students to a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) admissions conference in Boston. The success of the outing inspired him to push harder for equitable college opportunities for all teen center students. Epstein hopes to run a tour of HBCUs for BTC and Brookline High School students during April vacation.

Epstein’s plans for the center are exciting and significant, but they can’t happen in a vacuum. “We’re a small, nimble organization which is great, but it also means we don’t have the budget or the staff to run every program we’d like to,” says Epstein. “So we have to creatively partner with any organization or person that’s willing to contribute.”