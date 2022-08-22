The Brookline Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Andrew Altenbach proudly announce their 2022–2023 season, which contains pieces by such well-known composers as Béla Bartók, Sergei Prokofiev, and Robert Schumann; as well as works by 21st century composers Paola Prestini, Jessie Montgomery, and George Walker. The season will also feature 2022 Concerto Competition winners Katherine Liu (piano), Liyuan Xie (violin), and Amos Lawrence (violin).

The Brookline Symphony opens the season on October 22 with Paola Prestini’s The Hotel That Time Forgot, Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto with Liyuan Xie, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No 3, “Rhenish”. The winter concert on December 17 features Gabriel Fauré’s Pelleas and Melisande, Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Katherine Liu, and Igor Stravinsky’s Symphony in C.

Concerts resume in 2023 on March 18, with a program that includes Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra and Amos Lawrence’s performance of William Walton’s Violin Concerto. The season will conclude on May 20 with Jessie Montgomery’s Hymn for Everyone, George Walker’s Lyric Suite, and Sergei Prokofiev’s uplifting Symphony No 5.

