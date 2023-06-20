June 20 – August 19

Join the 2023 Summer Reading Program with the Public Library of Brookline! Explore the wonderful world of reading this summer with exciting programs and fun prizes. The program is open to community members of all ages, from kids through adults. To participate, simply:

Kids ages birth to entering 4th grade (ages 0-9) can sign up for the program through our online tracker, Beanstack, or by asking at any Library location. Preregistration begins June 12. For the duration of the program, track your hours spent reading using your Beanstack account or a paper log (available at all our Library locations).

Tweens, Teens, and Adults: Visit the Library!

Visit any Public Library of Brookline location and check out at least one item. Registration or logging your reading is not required for tweens, teens, or adults (ages 10+).

Redeem Your Activity for Prizes!

Show Library staff your reading log or check out an item to earn a spin on our prize wheel.

After signing up and for every five hours of reading, kids can earn a spin on our prize wheel. Read all 20 hours and they’ll get to decorate and add their own tile to our Summer Reading Mosaic Window! Read up to 40 hours to earn additional spins on the prize wheel (one spin for every five hours).

Tweens, Tweens, and Adults can participate in the program every time they visit the Library and check out an item- no registration required! Limit of one spin per person per day. Prizes may include: buttons, bookmarks, stickers, stationary, candy, a book/book voucher to the Friends of the Library Book Sale, and raffle tickets for our grand prize raffle for gift cards and large prizes. Please note that prizes may vary by location, for all ages.

Visit our events calendar to discover all the summer programming we have in store! To sign up for text updates on all of our summer programming, including program cancellations, text “@brksummer” to 81010.

Looking for information on the Public Schools of Brookline’s Summer Reading program? Check out the school summer reading lists!

This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Brookline Public Library, the Library Trustees, J. P. Licks, and the Brookline Booksmith.