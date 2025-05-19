The 15th Brookline Youth Awards will be held tonight, May 19, at 6:30 PM at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. Thanks to Coolidge’s generosity, admission to the event is free.

In total, 82 students will be recognized during this special event. This year alone, the Brookline Youth Awards have recognized more than 925 students and screened approximately 200 student video interviews at the Coolidge. Over the years, the Youth Awards have also recognized 30 adults who have inspired young people and their community, either in their roles as parents, business leaders, or social justice advocates.

The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people and adults dedicated to their success through the power and intimacy of video interviews. There are no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the fact that the recipient must be between 13 and 19 years old and live in or go to school in Brookline. This awards event recognizes that each of us is embarked on our own journey and must hurdle our unique challenges.

Honorees are recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

Each year, adults are also acknowledged for their unwavering commitment to our young people and the Brookline community

Compilations of Brookline Youth Award video interviews produced over the years:

This year, teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, and residents submitted essays to a nomination committee, which consisted of a cross-section of Brookline government, business, and resident leaders, who read approximately 115 nominations before taking on the daunting task of selecting honorees in 2 categories.

This year, 13 students were chosen to receive Brookline Youth Awards; they were interviewed by youth awards founder Harvey Bravman and his ADW Video Productions production team. Approximately 70 students will have their photos and a message to the community included in the event, which will be choreographed to music for the occasion.

At the end of the evening, 5 Brookline Youth Awards finalists and the 2025 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced.

R. Harvey Bravman produced and directed the 14th Brookline Youth Awards. Danielle Myers and Victoria S. Briggs served as editors. Nolan Yee was the Director of Photography. Ed Grenga and Douglas Stevens supplied music. Sabrina Zhou was an Associate Producer.

The Brookline Youth Awards are founded and hosted by BrooklineHub.com. Principal Sponsors include The Town of Brookline, Brookline Community Foundation, Brookline Bank, Brookline Booksmith, Brookline Rotary, Brookline Police Union, Compass Realty, Foundation To Be Named Later, The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation, Brookline Dental Associates, Elias Mobil, ADW Video Productions, and the Coolidge Corner Theatre.