The 12th Brookline Youth Awards will be held at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 24 at 7 pm.

In total, 81 students will be recognized during this special event. Including this year, the Brookline Youth Awards have identified more than 770 students and screened approximately 170 student video interviews at the Coolidge. The Youth Awards have also recognized 30 adults who have inspired young people and their community, either in their roles as parents, business leaders, or social justice advocates.

The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people and adults dedicated to their success through the power and intimacy of video interviews. Anyone in the community who would like to submit a nomination is asked to write an essay about a student that person believes is worthy of emulation.

There are no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must be between 13 and 19 years old, and either live in or go to school in Brookline. This awards event recognizes that each of us is embarked on our own journey, and we must hurdle our own unique set of challenges.

Honorees are recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, and exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

Compilations of Brookline Youth Award video interviews produced over the years:

This year, teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, and residents submit essays to a 40+ person nomination committee which consists of a cross-section of Brookline government, business, and resident leaders, read approximately 150 nominations for 106 before taking on the daunting task of selecting honorees in 2 categories. This year 16 students were chosen to receive Brookline Youth Awards; they were interviewed via Zoom by youth awards founder Harvey Bravman and his ADW Video Productions production team. Harvey also interviewed four adults in 3 award categories for the event on the stage at the Coolidge. Approximately 90 students will have their photos and a message to the community included in the event to music choreographed for the occasion.

Six Brookline Youth Awards finalists will be announced at the end of the evening, along with the 2021 Brookline Youth of the Year. 2020 Brookline Youth of the Year, 2013 Brookline Youth of the Year, Ben Hoff, and Karen Chase serve as event hosts.

The 12th Brookline Youth Awards is produced and directed by R. Harvey Bravman. Danielle Myers serves as editor along with Victoria S. Briggs. Nolan Yee served as Director of Photography for the live shoots. Ed Grenga and Douglas Stevens supplied the music. Associate producers included Ben Hoff, Lesly Suriel Guerrero, Karen Chase, and Sabrina Zhou.