The 13th Brookline Youth Awards will be held at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on April 25 at 7:30 pm.

In total, 73 students will be recognized during this special event. Including this year, the Brookline Youth Awards have recognized more than 840 students and screened approximately 180 student video interviews at the Coolidge. The Youth Awards have also recognized 30 adults over the years who have inspired young people and their community, either in their roles as parents, business leaders, or social justice advocates.

The Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people as well as adults dedicated to their success, through the power and intimacy of video interviews. Anyone in the community who would like to submit a nomination is asked to write an essay about a student that person believes is worthy of emulation.

There are no barriers to being eligible for an award other than the recipient must be between 13 and 19 years old and either live in or go to school in Brookline. This awards event recognizes that each of us is embarked on our own journey and must hurdle our unique challenges.

Honorees are recognized for their outstanding in-school and out-of-school achievements, courage in overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, and displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

Compilations of Brookline Youth Award video interviews produced over the years:

This year, teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, and residents submit essays to a nomination committee consisting of a cross-section of Brookline government, business, and resident leaders who read approximately 150 nominations for 106 before taking on the daunting task of selecting honorees in 2 categories. This year 12 students were chosen to receive Brookline Youth Awards; they were interviewed by youth awards founder Harvey Bravman and his ADW Video Productions production team. Approximately 60 students will have their photos and a message to the community included in the event, with music choreographed for the occasion.

At the end of the evening, 6 Brookline Youth Awards finalists and the 2023 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced. Karen Chase will serve as the event host.

The 2023 Roger Grande Social Justice Award will go to Lloyd Gellineau, Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations for the Town of Brookline.

The 2023 Ethel Weiss Service Award will go to David Leschinsky of Eureka! Puzzles.

The 2023 Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award will be announced at the event.