The Brookline Senior Center Annual Yard Sale will be on Wednesday, June 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., rain or shine. All proceeds will benefit the Brookline Senior Center’s programs and services. If you are interested in making donations for the sale, please do so in the bins outside the Council on Aging offices on the second floor of the Senior Center.

Please note that we do not accept any items with plugs, clothing, linens, or large items. For any questions, contact Jamie Jensen at

jjensen@brooklinema.gov or 617-730- 2753.