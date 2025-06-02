The Town of Brookline is taking the next steps in developing its Climate Action & Resiliency Plan (CARP) and is seeking community feedback through an online survey and a public forum.

The CARP, a comprehensive initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing climate resilience, and ensuring a sustainable

future for all residents, will build on Brookline’s existing Climate Action Plan, other sustainability policies, and programs already underway.

Through extensive community engagement and data-driven solutions, the CARP will address key climate challenges, enhance environmental justice, and develop a roadmap for implementing impactful, equitable climate actions.

The success of CARP depends on public input and collaboration. To ensure the plan reflects the priorities of residents, businesses, and community partners, Brookline is hosting an event and has created an online survey to collect input.

Brookline residents are encouraged to share their ideas at the second public forum: Prioritizing Climate Solutions, which will be held on Tuesday, June 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School, Multipurpose Room. Attendees should use the entrance located at 11 Stedman St., and can park in the onsite garage or ride the Green Line to Coolidge Corner. Attendees may also take the Green Line to Coolidge

Corner or ride the MBTA bus route 66.

Residents can also provide direct input on Brookline’s climate goals and priorities by taking a quick online survey, available now through June 6.

“We know climate change is one of the top issues facing our community,” said Alexandra Vecchio, Director of Sustainability and Natural Resources. “As the Town envisions a more sustainable Brookline, through the development of its CARP, we want that vision to reflect the

community’s input and priorities.”

Brookline residents, business owners, and community organizations are encouraged to stay engaged and informed throughout the CARP process. Updates, resources, and event details can be found on the Town’s dedicated Climate Action website: brooklinema.gov/CARP [2].

For more information or to get involved, contact Alexandra Vecchio, Brookline’s Director of Sustainability and Natural Resources, at sustainability@brooklinema.gov or 617-730-2088.