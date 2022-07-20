Recreation Director Leigh Jackson and Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course General Manager Justin Lawson are pleased to share that Brookline Recreation hosted its first “Movie Night on the Range” event.

On Saturday, July 9, Brookline Recreation, in partnership with the Brookline Parks and Open Space Division and the Brookline Police Department, transformed the driving range at Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course, 1281 West Roxbury Parkway, into an outdoor theater for the inaugural “Movie Night on the Range” event.

Approximately 300 community members gathered with their chairs and blankets to watch Disney’s “Encanto.” In addition to the movie, attendees played lawn games and enjoyed refreshments provided by the Hemlock Grill.

Brookline Recreation will continue to hold community events throughout the summer and fall at the Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course, including a second installment of “Movie Night on the Range” scheduled for the fall. The film and the night it is being shown will be announced at a later date.

Movie Night was free, but advanced registration was required to attend. A limited number of tickets with parking were available, and attendees at the first movie night utilized ride-sharing. Those attending future movie nights are encouraged to do the same. All registration information can be found on www.brooklinegolf.com.

Future events to look forward to at the golf course this year include:

The Sunset Concert

Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon-10 p.m.

This professionally-produced concert will feature a variety of local and regionally known musicians.

The Harvest Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

The festival will feature many fun activities, including a hay ride, bounce houses, arts and crafts, musical performances, and more. Food and beverages will be available, and donations to the local food pantry will be accepted.

More information about these events will be released this summer. Stay tuned here.