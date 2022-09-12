Recreation Director Leigh Jackson announces that Brookline Recreation is experiencing a significant staff shortage and asks for the public’s patience and support during this time.

Brookline Recreation program areas experiencing a shortage include the After School Program, Soule Early Childhood Center, and the Aquatics Center. The Jack Kirrane Ice Skating Rink also is expected to have potential staff shortages this winter.

As a result of the shortage, the After School Program is unable to open on Monday, Sept. 12. The Department understands the negative impacts this will have and is working to find alternate options for affected parents and caregivers until the program can reopen.

Additionally, the Department has increased its recruiting efforts across all programs. The Department began the hiring process for the Ice Skating Rink two months earlier than usual in hopes of obtaining enough staff to open the rink on time. The Rink usually opens around Dec. 22, dependent on the weather.

“It is our mission always to provide Brookline residents with the best possible service, and we will continue to strive toward this goal amid this staff shortage,” Director Jackson said. “We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as we adjust and respond to the shortage, and encourage all those interested in joining the Brookline Recreation team to visit our website to learn more about job opportunities.”

The department has posted openings for part-time and full-time jobs in these programs. Those interested are encouraged to apply on the Town of Brookline’s website.