Brookline Recreation Director Leigh Jackson and Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course General Manager Justin Lawson are pleased to announce the addition of a snow sports program at the Robert T. Lynch Golf Course.

The new offerings include a Nordic Ski program and a Snowshoe program, complete with groomed trails. Community members can take ski lessons, attend snowshoe outings, and rent equipment through the new program.

“We are thrilled to be offering this fun way for residents to spend time enjoying nature during the colder winter months,” said Director Jackson. “We encourage all interested community members to join us on the trails in the coming weeks as we kick off this new and exciting program.”

Operations are expected to begin after the next snowfall of six inches or more. Due to this being the first season of recreation staff learning how to groom trails for snow sports, community members will not be charged trail fees in the first few days of operation. Users will be required to purchase daily or seasonal trail passes at the Golf Shop once officials determine that the trails are groomed to a satisfactory level. That date will be announced through email campaigns, social media networks, and AlertBrookline.

The program will feature snowshoe rentals, as well as rental equipment for cross-country skiing from Rossignol, including skis, boots, and poles, which will be available at the Golf Shop. Users may register in advance to ensure they obtain equipment online here. Otherwise, equipment will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

2023 Fee Information:

Daily Trail Pass for Brookline Residents: $10 per person

Daily Trail Pass for non-residents: $15 per person

Season Pass for Brookline Residents: $50 per person

Season Pass for non-residents: $75 per person

Nordic Ski Instruction Programs:

Brookline Recreation has partnered with expert guides from REI Experiences to offer ski instruction programs, allowing beginners to learn the basics of cross-country skiing in one day.

REI is currently scheduled to offer ski programs to the public on Feb. 6, 11, 17, and March 4. These programs will be held in Brookline as weather and trail conditions permit. Community members can register on REI’s website, but please note that lessons may be held at a venue other than in Brookline as REI does its best to follow the snow.

Snowshoe Outings:

To sign up for the snowshoe outing waitlist, please click here. As weather and trail conditions dictate, those on the waitlist will be contacted with dates and further registration details.

Sign up for AlertBrookline to be Notified of Snow Sports Updates:

Residents can receive updates related to the snow sports program by signing up for AlertBrookline’s snow sport-specific group here. Residents should press the blue “click to sign up” button to create an account. Once they have an account, residents will be prompted to sign up for emergency notifications and have the option to opt-in for additional non-emergency notification groups, including the snow sports program.

Residents should note that if they choose the “enroll as a guest” option, the system will only allow them to sign up for emergency notifications, not non-emergency notifications. For questions about AlertBrookline, please email AlertBrookline@brooklinema.gov.

Learn more about the snow sports program on the Golf Course’s website here.