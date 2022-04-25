Acting Chief Richard Allen is pleased to announce that a team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission (MPAC) is scheduled to arrive in the first week of May to begin examining various aspects of the Brookline Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations, and facilities.

On May 3, Brookline Police will undergo verification by the Assessment Team that the department meets MPACs standards. The assessment is part of a voluntary process to earn reaccreditation — a self-initiated evaluation through which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.

MPAC awards accreditation to agencies that meet its 257 mandatory standards and 125 optional standards. In order to achieve accreditation status, the Department must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as a percentage of the optional standards.

The Brookline Police Department received its initial certification — typically the first step toward accreditation — in 2010 and has been fully accredited by MPAC since 2013 and takes part in the re-accreditation process every three years.

“We are very excited to renew our accreditation. Our mission is to uphold the best policing practices to ensure that we are providing the highest and most professional level of service to our community,” said Acting Chief Allen. “Earning and maintaining accreditation is a tangible indicator of our work toward achieving that goal.”