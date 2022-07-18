Chief Alexander Gonzalez invites community members to the Brookline Police Department’s free National Night Out event next month.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Aug. 2. from 5-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Brookline Avenue Playground, 575 Brookline Ave.

WHAT:

This fun, family-friendly event is an opportunity for Brookline residents to celebrate Brookline as a safe, healthy and vibrant community and connect with their local public safety officials.

The event will feature food, games, music, and activities, including lawn games, bounce houses, and a K-9 demonstration.

Local organizations are welcome to sponsor an activity, giveaway a food or beverage item, or set up a table to share information about their great work to build and support the community. Organizations that wish to participate can sign up here.

Each year, millions of people across the U.S. participate in National Night Out, a community-building campaign aimed at strengthening the bond between the police and their community members.