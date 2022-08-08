Town Administrator Mel Kleckner wishes to provide the following statement:

“This afternoon, the Town has placed Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez on paid administrative leave.

“Last week, we were made aware of multiple allegations that Chief Gonzalez violated the Town’s Policy Against Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, and Retaliation. Town staff immediately began an initial review of the allegations and has subsequently retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations.

“The outside investigation is being conducted by the firm’s principal, former Secretary of Public Safety and Worcester County First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Bennett, and former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin. Chief Gonzalez will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of that review.

“The Town has a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation committed by or against its employees. We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly.”