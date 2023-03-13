Town Administrator Chas Carey, Commissioner of Public Works Erin Chute Gallentine, and Acting Chief of Police Jennifer Paster report that the Brookline Police Department has arrested a former town employee after an investigation into the suspected purchase of automotive supplies for personal use with town funds.

ALLAN MCINTOSH II, AGE 60, OF NATICK, was taken into custody without incident Friday morning by Brookline Police detectives following an extensive investigation. MCINTOSH is charged with larceny over $1200 by False Pretense.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Brookline Department of Public Works personnel were made aware that MCINTOSH had allegedly used the town’s purchase order to acquire numerous items from an auto parts store in Framingham. DPW staff immediately notified the Brookline Police Department, which began an investigation.

MCINTOSH had been an employee of the Department of Public Works for approximately nine years and formally departed his role on Dec. 4. He last worked on Oct. 26 before being placed on leave for an unrelated policy violation.

The Town is reviewing its overall protocol and processes for the use and approval of purchase orders, including a regular review with vendors’ parent companies to identify any unusual activity on town accounts in order to address any suspicious account activity between billing cycles.

“This is a deeply disappointing violation of our community’s trust,” Town Administrator Carey said. “I would like to thank Commissioner Gallentine and the DPW team for their immediate action upon learning of this matter and the Brookline Police Department for its thorough investigation. We are committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

DPW Commissioner Gallentine added, “Not only is this a total abuse of the Town’s trust by an employee that received gainful employment for over nine years, but it is a grave insult to the honest and hardworking men and women of Public Works that serve this community with integrity every day.”

MCINTOSH was taken into custody without incident on March 3 and arraigned in Brookline District Court. He was released on his own recognizance. He will return to court on April 19 for a pre-trial hearing.