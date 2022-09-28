The Brookline Arts Center and the Brookline Commission of the Arts are thrilled to host the 2022 Brookline Open Studios and Marketplace. Local artists can be found at Monmouth Park, inside the BAC, and outside along Station St in Brookline Village this upcoming weekend. There will be over 50 artists participating this year with works ranging from paintings and jewelry to bowls and bags. We encourage all to attend this event and show their support for local art, local businesses and vendors, and the outstanding Brookline community.

About Brookline Open Studios:

Brookline Open Studios started in 1986 when a handful of artists living in Brookline opened up their home studios to the general public one weekend in the spring. Since then, more and more artists have participated, sharing their work and the process of creating with the community. Brookline Open Studios is a unique and engaging event that showcases the diverse range of artists and creative works from Brookline and beyond.

Also happening on Saturday, Oct 1: From 3 PM – 5 PM at the Annex Gallery, the Brookline Arts Center is hosting the gallery

reception of Ecology of Worries by artist duo Caitlin and Misha. We invite all to witness the process and inspirations behind this interactive exhibit as Caitlin and Misha explore the question, Should we teach a machine to worry for us? The Annex Gallery can be found at 86 Monmouth St. Brookline, MA.