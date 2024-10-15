By Celina Colby

Turning onto Kennard Road in Brookline, you might recognize the sweet strains of Beethoven and Brahms from the yellow house on the hill. Those trills are the first sign of the Brookline Music School, an independent institution celebrating its centennial this year.

Brookline Music School is the oldest and largest cultural institution in Brookline. Originally part of the Brookline Public School system, it became a separate organization in the 1940s and a nonprofit in 1967. The Hill-Kennard-Ogden House, where the school currently resides, is equally historic, dating back to 1843.

“Depending on the day of the week, you might see anything from newborns all the way through to adults post-retirement experiencing and enjoying music in our halls,” says Director of Development and Marketing Valerie Curd.

The school offers private lessons in a variety of instruments, voice instruction, performing ensembles, and dance lessons. Executive Director David Tierney is particularly proud of the youth instruction, which allows school-aged children to study on a deep, immersive level not possible in the school setting.

“We’re not a musical parking lot,” says Tierney. “We’re a highway. We don’t care how fast or how far you go down the highway. We want you to be moving and growing.”

The centennial has been an opportunity for reflection and redirection at the school. Tierney says their goal is to hone in on the things they do best rather than spreading themselves too thin with many offerings. That means an increased focus on private lessons and ensembles and developing more performance opportunities for students. The school will launch certificate programs to encourage students to learn new skills. Down the road, with the right resources, Tierney would love to develop a youth orchestra as well.

“There’s no shortage of kids who want to be involved in excellent programs like that,” says Tierney. “And with this community of Brookline that has such a high value on both the arts and education in general, it would be great for students in the Brookline schools and surrounding towns.”

Though the students are the organization’s focus, the community at large can enjoy Brookline Music School’s benefits. The school regularly hosts free faculty concerts at the central Brookline Public Library. In honor of the centennial, a series of concerts by faculty and students will culminate in a Centennial Gala in April.

“We’re focused on improving the musical excellence that we nurture here,” says Curd. “You can show support in many ways, but being there and listening and being an audience member for our students and faculty makes the whole experience more enjoyable for the performers.”