Recreation Director Leigh Jackson and the town of Brookline would like to invite Brookline-based businesses to register for booths, tables, and sponsorships at the upcoming Brookline Day.”

To register for a booth and learn more about the various sponsorship levels available, click here.

Brookline Day will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 18. The celebration is being held in Coolidge Corner this year, a shift from the traditional location at Larz Anderson Park as a pilot program and part of an effort to support local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

The Recreation Department, in partnership with the Town’s Economic Development Division, as well as local business community representatives, will host a virtual information session on Tuesday, August 16, at 9 a.m. for Brookline businesses interested in participating in this year’s Brookline Day festivities. Virtual info session participants will learn about opportunities and best practice tips for their business’ participation in Brookline Day.

Info session registration link:

https://brooklinema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_qsIxmRxYQcyzowNchTWs8g

Brookline Day is intended to celebrate the community as a great place to live, work, and play in while fostering a connection among residents, neighbors, and businesses. The event will feature food, prizes, live music, and unique attractions such as the Wellness Stage and Mini Town Hall. Children can also enjoy the Kidz Zone, which features inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and a Touch-a-Truck event.

For more information on Brookline Day, click here. More information will be released as the event draws closer.