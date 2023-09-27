The IPCC would like to invite you to the annual Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration to be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 2-5 PM at Brookline Town Hall located at 333 Washington St. in Brookline.

Since 2019, the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee has been building programming and creating space for conversation and celebration surrounding Indigenous history and culture through partnering with and promoting local Indigenous vendors and organizations, providing resources and information about the MA Legislative Agenda, and education around the history of Brookline.

This year’s programming is set to be in person, both indoors and outdoors. A Speaking Program will be located inside of Town Hall in Rm 103 and will begin at 2:30 PM. With support from BIG, this portion of the event will be recorded! Our Speaking Program will feature a reading of Brookline’s Land Acknowledgement followed by a welcome and poetry reading from the Committee’s chairperson, as well as a presentation about historical Indigenous stories. The event will feature several local Indigenous craft vendors and free food from small Brookline businesses, Stoked Pizza, and Chilacates. Local Brookline organizations will also be present with books for sale, MA legislature agenda information, and local social and environmental actions of Indigenous peoples and allies in Brookline and throughout Massachusetts.

This event is free and open to the public; no RSVP is necessary!

Also coming up! The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee will be hosting their FOURTH Indigenous Authors Book Club! Join us on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 4-5:30 PM for a virtual Book Club conversation. This month, we will be reading and discussing The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of US History by Ned Blackhawk. From Yale University Press:

“The most enduring feature of U.S. history is the presence of Native Americans, yet most histories focus on Europeans and their descendants. This long practice of ignoring Indigenous history is changing, however, with a new generation of scholars insisting that any full American history address the struggle, survival, and resurgence of American Indian nations. Indigenous history is essential to understanding the evolution of modern America. Ned Blackhawk interweaves five centuries of Native and non‑Native histories, from Spanish colonial exploration to the rise of Native American self-determination in the late twentieth century.”

To RSVP to the Book Club or to request or get information on reasonable accommodations or language access, please get in touch with Caitlin Starr at cstarr@brooklinema.gov or at 617-731-2345.

Once you RSVP, you will receive a confirmation email and a registration link to the virtual meeting.

Books are available for purchase at the Brookline Booksmith, as well as on Amazon. There are also books available to borrow from the Brookline Libraries; there are limited copies specifically on hold for this Book Club at the Coolidge Corner Library under the name Goldner; you may inquire at the desk.

For more information about the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee, please visit https://www.brooklinema.gov/1555/Indigenous-People-Celebration-Committee