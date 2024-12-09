The Brookline Immigrant Advancement Committee, a Committee of the Commission for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations, has recently completed a 30-page Welcome to Brookline Booklet, which is available for all new arrivals to the Town. The booklet contains critical information to assist in getting acclimated to life in Brookline.

Available in 9 languages, this info guide conveys important, practical information while also welcoming new arrivals by proactively reaching out to them.

This pilot guide is intended primarily for immigrants new to this country but will also be helpful for individuals who are temporarily in Brookline (such as international students) or those who are simply new to Brookline. The guide features Town resources and government, local schools, medical and psychological well-being, and many other local community-based resources.