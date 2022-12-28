With seasonal illnesses circulating, Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss encourages residents to get vaccinated at the Brookline Department of Public Health’s free flu and COVID-19 clinics.

Staying up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccines serves as the best protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the state is seeing an early increase in flu prevalence and severity. Additionally, there has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dates and locations for the Brookline Department of Public Health clinics are:

Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Brookline Health Department, 11 Pierce St. Only the flu vaccine will be available at this clinic. This is a walk-in clinic.

Monday, Jan. 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Baker School, 205 Beverly Road. The registration link will be added here in the coming weeks.

Monday, Jan. 30, from 4-7 p.m. at the Baker School, 205 Beverly Road. The registration link will be added here in the coming weeks.

Residents are asked to bring all insurance and Medicare cards and a form of ID with them to the clinics. Residents should also wear a short-sleeved or loose-fitting shirt.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state flu vaccination rate this year is lower than the previous two seasons at 39% for all ages. COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccination rates in Norfolk County are about 30% for those aged six months to 65 years and about 58% for those 65 years and older.

“Please remember, it is not too late to get your flu and COVID-19 shot this season,” Commissioner Reiss said. “Getting vaccinated is always the best way to prevent flu and COVID-19 and their potentially serious complications, and we encourage all community members to attend our free clinics.”

The Brookline Department of Public Health also offers the following tips to help residents stay healthy this winter:

Wear a high-quality mask when indoors around others. Masking is an effective way to slow the spread of respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19, especially for those at higher risk for severe illness or those who care for or live with individuals at higher risk.

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.

Stay home and away from others if you feel ill and are experiencing symptoms of the flu and COVID-19.

Take a COVID-19 test if you are experiencing symptoms.

Increase ventilation where possible. This could include opening windows indoors.

Wash your hands often.

For more information about the upcoming clinics, please click here.