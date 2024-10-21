The Town of Brookline announces the renewal of its Brookline Green Electricity (BGE) program, with new prices in effect from December 2024 through December 2027.

BGE is a group purchasing program operated by the Town since 2017. It provides electricity supply options to help residents and businesses manage costs and increase renewable energy use.

The Brookline Basic and Brookline Green products will cost less than Eversource’s Basic Service residential supply when the new prices go

into effect. Income-eligible customers can receive a 42 percent discount on their electricity bill, including the BGE supply prices. Residents can find a link to sign up for this discount at BrooklineGreen.com. Community Shared Solar participation can provide additional bill discounts without conflict with BGE options. To learn more about Community Shared Solar, click here.

All new BGE prices will be fixed for 36 months, from December 2024 through December 2027. A new supplier will serve the BGE Program,

Direct Energy:

Current participants do not need to take any action to remain in the BGE program and receive the new pricing.

To check what BGE supply option you currently use, look at the Supply section of your Eversource electricity bill. Current participants in the BGE program will see the words “Old Price” listed in the Supply section.

Residents may switch to another BGE option at any time. To switch options, call Next Era Services, the program’s current electricity supplier, at (877) 960-5514 or submit a request at BrooklineGreen.com.

New prices take effect on the December 2024 meter read, which for most of the community is on Dec. 2. The first bill to show the new BGE pricing will cover the December meter read to the January meter read. Most customers can expect to receive this bill in early January 2025.

BGE prices only apply to the Supply portion of the electric bill and take effect on the meter read date. Eversource will continue to set the

charges for the delivery portion of the electric bill and repair outages, and manage all billing. BGE does not impact any solar benefits, low-income discounts, or budget billing plans.

Those who are not currently participating in BGE can join at any time. To join, submit a request here.

BGE participants may leave the program at any time without penalty and will return to Basic Service supply with Eversource. To leave the program, call Eversource at 800-592-2000, or submit a request here.