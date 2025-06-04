Town Administrator Chas Carey would like to announce that the Town of Brookline has set July 1 as the implementation date for the flexible staffing model of the Brookline Fire Department, a critical management rights decision made to uphold the highest standards of public safety while also safeguarding the community’s long-term fiscal health.

This strategic adjustment is based on longstanding staffing models that have been employed in virtually every other community in Metro Boston. This model also addresses the significant challenges the Town has faced in managing escalating overtime costs, which have placed an unsustainable burden on municipal resources and necessitated hundreds of thousands of dollars in transfers from the Town’s emergency reserves every year for the past several years.

This new staffing approach is projected to save a minimum of $1.5 million annually, providing much-needed relief to Brookline’s budget and opening the possibility of expanding fire coverage in South Brookline, rather than facing the possibility of having to lay off firefighters if no action is taken to close the budget gap.

Crucially, this model ensures that the Brookline Fire Department will continue to operate in strict adherence to all National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, maintaining the safety of our dedicated firefighters and the residents they serve. The Town would not consider such a change if it were not proven effective in other communities. This management rights decision is a crucial step in ensuring the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and maintaining the operational excellence of the Fire Department.

Thus, to ensure community safety, develop additional fire services in South Brookline, and avoid potential layoffs, the Brookline Fire Department will move to a flexible station staffing model beginning on July 1. Flexible staffing will:

* Maintain Safety

* The same number of firefighters (35 and 1 Deputy Chief) will be scheduled to work every day. The only difference will be that the total number of absences that will be permitted before additional firefighters are called in for overtime will be slightly increased. No one will be laid off.

* Flexible staffing will still meet all national fire response standards. It is the same type of model that denser Metro Boston communities like Cambridge and Somerville use.

* Lay Groundwork for a Denser Future

* The community has long been asking for a ladder company to serve South Brookline. The only realistic way to get one is to implement flexible staffing.

* Avoid Layoffs

* Fire Department overtime costs have required hundreds of thousands of dollars in emergency Reserve Fund transfers each year for the last several years.

* While the Town has added to the overtime budget whenever possible, revenues do not and cannot meet the growing expenditures.

* The only budgetarily sustainable alternative to flexible staffing would be to close a fire company. This would reduce service levels, result in layoffs, and make future expansion in South Brookline functionally impossible.

SAFETY, FIRST AND FOREMOST

NFPA Standard 1710 recommends that no fewer than 17 firefighters arrive at the scene of a low-hazard working fire within 10 minutes of the alarm being struck. At present, Brookline sends 21 firefighters to such a fire within the 10-minute timeframe:

* Three Engines, crewed with four firefighters each (12 total)

* Two Ladders, crewed with four firefighters each (8 total)

* A chief in the command staff car (one total)

* Total: 21

Under the proposed flexible staffing model, while the same number of personnel (36) will be scheduled to work each day, the lower limit of available staff before overtime support is needed would be set at 23 personnel, rather than the current 29. In practice, based on current leave use patterns, actual staffing would exceed the 23-person level 80 percent of the time, and would still meet NFPA standards 100 percent of the time. One example of how it could do so (keeping in mind Brookline does not and will not staff on a person-per-vehicle basis) is below:

* Three Engines, crewed with three firefighters each (nine total)

* Two Ladders, crewed with three firefighters each (six total)

* One Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) engine crewed with three firefighters each (three total)_ [The RIT engine is currently dispatched after the other vehicles in Brookline’s working fire response, so it does not count toward NFPA 1710. Under the new model, it will go out at the same time as the others when necessary.

* A chief in the command staff car (one total)

* Total: 19

For medium- and high-hazard fires, Brookline relies, both now and under the future flexible staffing plan, on the robust Greater Boston mutual aid network. The graphic below explains how:

This model is how other communities, such as Cambridge, Somerville, and Newton, respond to fires. The only community that mandates a larger initial response is Boston, with a population of over 670,000, compared to Brookline’s 63,000.

Flexible staffing will still meet the NFPA standards. While the volume of calls to the fire department has increased over the years, the volume of actual working fires has not increased anywhere near the same rate, even as Brookline has grown. There will be no loss of service, only the potential benefit of improved coverage if the Town becomes denser in the future.

PLANNING FOR A DENSER FUTURE

Adding a ladder company in South Brookline, as residents have been requesting for years, would cost more than $2.5 million a year in base compensation under the current staffing model, and that would only increase with wages and benefits year after year. That does not factor in the current levels of overtime, which would add $565,000 to the bill. In total, including the current overtime deficit, the recurring costs of a proposed ladder company would exceed $4 million, a figure that is expected to increase over time, particularly when a new labor agreement is reached.

Given that the Town had to make several service cuts in this coming fiscal year to make up for projected expenses exceeding revenues, the critical state the school department finds itself in after its initial budget for next year exceeded projected revenues, and the current federal funding situation, it is not fiscally responsible to assume this money is forthcoming, either from the taxpayers in the form of an override or from other sources.

If the community wants the Fire Department to grow instead of shrink, flexible staffing, similar to what almost every other community around us employs, is the only realistic way to achieve this.

AVOIDING LAYOFFS

For the last several years, the Fire Department has been able to balance its budget only by requesting a transfer from the Reserve Fund to cover its overtime costs. These costs have only gone up, even as the Town has implemented strategies to reduce things like injury-on-duty absences. Firefighters were absent an average of 16 shifts per year, per firefighter, in pre-pandemic years (approximately 18 percent of yearly working days). Still, since then, the average number has increased to 23 shifts per firefighter per year since the pandemic began (25 percent of annual working days), an increase of almost 40 percent.

Some have suggested that the Town hire more firefighters, but the cost of doing so, factoring in all benefits and other compensation, is higher than what the Town would save in cutting back on overtime shifts. Nor can the Town offer incentive pay to try to keep leave usage down on heavy usage days, such as weekends or just before holidays — no other department issues such benefits for regular workdays.

As early as 2009, the Brookline Efficiency Committee report suggested that the Town may need to close a fire company and institute layoffs in response to the looming overtime crisis. However, as the Town has grown, the Fire Chief and the Select Board agree that a shift to this flexible staffing model that other communities have been using for decades without substantive increased safety risks to firefighters or the public is far preferable to layoffs and closing a fire company.

KEEPING FIREFIGHTERS AND THE COMMUNITY SAFE

In addition to implementing flexible staffing, the Fire Department is expediting the design of the rebuild of Fire Station 5 in Coolidge Corner and applying for a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant that would help bring a ladder company to South Brookline if local funding becomes available.

Transitioning to flexible staffing is part of a comprehensive effort to ensure Brookline’s safety as the community continues to grow. Help spread the facts and relevant information through the images contained in the release or by sharing