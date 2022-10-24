As the Town of Brookline reaches the one-year anniversary of its partnership with Qwally, Town Administrator Chas Carey and Chief Procurement Officer David Geanakakis encourage business owners from historically marginalized groups to utilize the ‘Work With Brookline’ portal.

The portal, which was created by Qwally, aims to provide support to small businesses, specifically those owned by women, people of color, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other historically marginalized groups. It also aims to support the establishment of businesses and provide owners with guidance to grow their businesses.

This easy-to-use portal assists owners in the process of establishing their businesses, looking into Supplier Diversity Resource certifications, finding procurement opportunities in Brookline, and more. Portals also feature information on legal structure guidance and state, local, and federal resources that offer entrepreneurial support.

Interested business owners are encouraged to sign up at workwith.brooklinema.gov.

Users can access the site’s free Quick Start Guide feature to receive a customized checklist that includes information on how to grow their business and work with the town. The site connects users to tailored information and resources by answering a few simple questions. For additional information on how to use the portal, please click here.

“This portal is a key part of Brookline’s outreach efforts to individuals of historically marginalized groups. The site’s overall goals are to increase diversity and equity opportunities, make procurement of goods and services more accessible, and provide easy access to information that is usually difficult to find,” Geanakakis said. “We encourage business owners from these groups who haven’t registered yet to sign up to access this valuable resource.”

About Qwally

Qwally is a user-friendly, cloud-based software platform that provides self-serve tools to help small businesses connect with municipal programs and navigate complex processes, intending to build more equitable, inclusive, and resilient communities.