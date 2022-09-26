The Brookline Department of Public Works is pleased to invite the community to attend the Cypress Street Playground Reopening next month.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m., the DPW will host a grand reopening celebration at Cypress Street Playground. The Cypress Street Playground Reopening is a celebration of the reconstruction of the playground, fields, picnic areas, plaza, and basketball court.

The rain date for the celebration is Sunday, Oct. 16. The playground remains closed to the public until Oct. 15.

Cypress Street Playground is one of the first municipal parks established for playground purposes nationwide, built upon land purchased in 1871. At the time, it was conceived to create a public space for various outdoor activities, which was a new and innovative idea.

“The completion of this project marks an important addition to the Brookline High School campus renovation and expansion, and we are thrilled to celebrate with the community the renovation of this beautiful park,” Gallentine said. “We are very excited to have this critical green space open once again for students and residents to enjoy.”

The family-friendly event will include live music by PanNeubean Steel, a performance by Bubbles McGee, a scavenger hunt, yard games, and light refreshments. Community members are encouraged to attend in their favorite costumes because of how close the event is to Halloween.

For additional information, please visit the project website at www.brooklinema.gov/CypressPlaygroundReopening or email the Parks Department at parks@brooklinema.gov.