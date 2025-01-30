The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Public Works (DPW) would like to share the following information and safety tips regarding the Avian Flu in local geese and wildlife.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs, highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus, which rarely

infects humans, is suspected to be the cause of death in cases of both wild and domestic birds in several Massachusetts municipalities, including wild birds along the Riverway and Olmsted Parks in Brookline and Boston.

Brookline DPW has collaborated with Boston Park Rangers to establish consistent safety and response protocols and continues to patrol affected areas daily, remove sick and/or deceased animals, and respond to calls and reports.

The Brookline Department of Public Health and Department of Public Works, in partnership with Mass Wildlife, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health advise the public to refrain from handling birds or other animals that are dead or appear sick and report suspected cases.

State and local officials recommend the following:

* Avoid contact with wildlife: Do not feed, touch, or remove wild birds or animals.

* Report sick or injured wildlife: If you encounter a sick, injured, or deceased bird, notify Brookline Parks and Open Space Division of the DPW at 617-879-5650 or Parks@brooklinema.gov with a detailed description of the animal’s location.

* Keep pets safe: Dogs and other pets should remain leashed and separated from wildlife. Cats are highly susceptible to HPAI and may die from an infection. Cat owners in affected areas should keep their pets indoors to prevent exposure to infected wildlife.

Since early 2022, Massachusetts has had recurring incidents of HPAI. Preliminary positive cases are being reported at other locations across

the state. Evidence suggests that HPAI is widespread in Massachusetts and is likely present even in places where there has not been a confirmed positive case.

State officials are continuously working with partners to test suspected cases and collaborating with municipalities to safely dispose of dead birds.

Both wild and domesticated birds can become infected with HPAI. Raptors, waterfowl, and other aquatic birds are most at risk for infection, although any bird species should be considered susceptible.

Humans are rarely infected with avian influenza viruses. Humans that have direct contact with animals infected with HPAI are the most at risk of becoming infected.

For concerns about the public health impact of HPAI, visit the Massachusetts DPH’s Avian Influenza webpage to learn more about the virus.