The Town of Brookline’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will host an Electronic Waste (e-waste) Drive on Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The collection event will take place in the Centre Street West Parking Lot in Coolidge Corner. Residents are invited to drop off their e-waste for free by car or on foot. Residents dropping off materials in a vehicle will be directed to turn into the lot coming from the south on Centre Street to prevent traffic backup.

The following e-waste items will be accepted: TVs, monitors, telephones, laptops, tablets/e-readers, stereos, fax machines/printers, and other small to medium-sized electronics. Please be advised that due to limited capacity and safety regulations, all other materials will be rejected. No commercial e-waste will be accepted.

Residents may only drop off up to one trunk-load of e-waste. Residents looking to dispose of a larger quantity of electronic waste must contact DPWinfo@brooklinema.gov to schedule a separate drop-off appointment.

This event is exclusively for residents of Brookline. Participants will be required to show proof of residency in Brookline, such as a utility bill, a lease agreement, or a government-issued ID.

All e-waste will be collected by Good Point Recycling, the Town’s partner in e-waste recovery. Good Point Recycling finds reuse markets for electronics in good condition and deconstructs items in poor condition for recycling. Learn more about Good Point and its recycling

process online at goodpointrecycling.net/our-process.

“This event marks the DPW’s first e-waste drive in decades,” said John King, DPW Environmental Health Supervisor. “Many electronic devices are comprised of toxic materials and heavy metals, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer a free, accessible option for residents to responsibly dispose of these products.”

Residents unable to attend this event may drop off their e-waste at Brookline’s Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Facility, 815 Newton Street. This facility operates every Tuesday from May through October from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additional information regarding household hazardous waste drop-off in Brookline can be found at www.brooklinema.gov/hazardouswaste.

E-waste can also be collected curbside for a small fee. To schedule a special item pickup, visit www.brooklinema.gov/bulky.