The Town of Brookline is proud to announce the launch of its Climate Action & Resiliency Plan (CARP), a comprehensive initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing climate resilience, and ensuring a sustainable future for all residents.

The CARP will build on Brookline’s existing Climate Action Plan, other sustainability policies and programs already underway, and align with the Town’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

Through extensive community engagement and data-driven solutions, the CARP will address key climate challenges, enhance environmental justice, and develop a roadmap for implementing impactful, equitable climate actions.

“Brookline has a decades-long history of taking steps toward improving the sustainability and resiliency of its community,” said Alexandra Vecchio, Director of Sustainability and Natural Resources. “We are excited to take this next step with the community in developing a comprehensive and actionable framework that aligns with the Town’s most recent climate goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040.”

The success of the CARP depends on public input and collaboration. Brookline is launching a series of events to gather feedback and ensure that the plan reflects the priorities of residents, businesses, and community partners.

Brookline residents are encouraged to share their ideas at the first public forum: Climate Priorities & Solutions, held on Monday, March 31, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Brookline Town Hall, Room 103.

Join Town leaders and climate experts for an introduction to the CARP, an overview of Brookline’s climate goals, and an opportunity to ask questions and share climate solutions that will inform this critical plan.

“This plan provides residents the opportunities to shape the future of Brookline and create a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient community for all,” said DPW Commissioner Erin Chute.

Brookline residents, business owners, and community organizations are encouraged to stay engaged and informed throughout the CARP process. Updates, resources, and event details can be found on the Town’s website here.

For more information or to get involved, contact Alexandra Vecchio, Brookline’s Director of Sustainability and Natural Resources, at

conservation@brooklinema.gov or 617-730-2088.