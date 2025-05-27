The Brookline Department of Public Works (DPW) would like to invite residents and community members to the Fourth Annual Spring Fest.

Spring Fest will be held at the Olmsted Park Allerton Overlook on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The event encourages attendees to Spring into Climate Action and educate about various climate and environmental topics.

This family-friendly event will feature a tree identification walk, live music, and environmental and climate educational activities. Interactive stations from different Town departments and community organizations will also be present, as well as food, games, arts and crafts, and more.

Additionally, this year’s event will include an environmental poster contest. Interested attendees should design an 8.5 x 11’’ poster celebrating environmental action in Brookline. Posters should depict the artist’s vision for a cleaner, greener future in Brookline. This includes sustainable living, preserving the natural world, climate action, and one’s experience in Brookline’s outdoor spaces. All art media are welcome. Artists can bring their designs to Spring Fest, where all submissions will be displayed.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Brookline GreenSpace Alliance, Brookline Mothers Out Front, and Brookline Rotary Club proudly cosponsor this event. It will celebrate the exciting Community work these organizations are doing.

“We are excited to invite the Brookline community to join us for Spring Fest 2025,” said Alexandra Vecchio, Director of Sustainability and Natural Resources. “This event is an excellent opportunity to engage with Town departments and local organizations taking environmental and climate action, and learn how you can make an impact.”

The event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to enjoy a day of fun-filled activities while learning how to make a difference.

The DPW is striving to make this a zero-waste event, and kindly asks that attendees bring a reusable water bottle.

For questions, please get in touch with the DPW Sustainability and Natural Resources Division, sustainability@brooklinema.gov.