The Brookline Department of Public Works (DPW) encourages community members to “Go Green After Halloween” by participating in its second annual Pumpkin Toss and Costume Drive.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Centre Street Parking Lot during the Brookline Farmers’ Market.

Residents are encouraged to bring their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns and test their aim by tossing these unwanted decorations into a compost carnival truck. Please note that pumpkins must be free of non-biodegradable materials, such as paint, candles/wax, and glitter, to be composted.

Each fall, over 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins are thrown away in the U.S.. Composting these items reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps build healthy soil.

Residents participating in the Town’s Food Waste Drop-Off Pilot Program are strongly encouraged to dispose of their pumpkins at this event rather than using the drop-off bins to minimize possible overflow.

The DPW will also accept donations of gently used costumes of all sizes to reduce textile waste and provide costumes to community members next Halloween. All costumes will be donated to Lincoln School and distributed during its Pumpkinfest event in October 2025. Residents are asked to label all costumes with a description and size before donation.

Go Green After Halloween is being held in partnership with Black Earth Compost. Black Earth Compost offers curbside composting services to Brookline residents looking to reduce household waste. To learn more about composting opportunities in Brookline, please visit www.brooklinema.gov/compost.

“The Department of Public Works is thrilled to offer its second annual ‘Go Green After Halloween’ event! At last year’s event, we diverted approximately one ton of pumpkins from landfill/incineration. This is a fun opportunity for Brookline residents to dispose of their Halloween-related waste correctly,” said Katie Weatherseed, DPW Zero Waste Program Manager.

The West Centre Street Parking Lot is accessible from the Coolidge Corner MBTA station and the Shailer Street and Harvard Street stop on the Route 66 bus.

Those with questions regarding the event should contact DPW’s Highway and Sanitation Division at zerowaste@brooklinema.gov.