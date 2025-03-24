The Town of Brookline’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is continuing its annual partnership with the Brookline Senior Center to host a clothing and textile recovery event in April.

The drive will be held on Tuesday, April 8, from 1-5 p.m. To limit traffic and reduce wait times, residents are encouraged to make an

appointment before the event. Appointments can be made online via the Senior Center Clothing Drive Appointment Form [1], or by calling

617-730-2156.

Clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, and other household textiles will be accepted at the drive, regardless of condition. For a complete list of acceptable items, please visit www.brooklinema.gov/textiles [2].

More than 230,000 tons of textiles enter Massachusetts’ waste stream each year. This places immense strain on the environment, causing water pollution and the emission of greenhouse gases. This annual clothing drive is intended to allow residents to dispose of their textiles sustainably.

All items will be collected by Helpsy [3], the Town’s partner in textile recovery. Helpsy is a Certified B Corporation that partners with municipalities and organizations to divert textile waste and promote textile reuse. Each item it receives is assessed and sorted by hand; textiles in good condition are sold to secondhand stores for reuse, and items in poor condition are recycled into rags or insulation.

Director of Sustainability and Natural Resources Alexandra Vecchio shared, “The DPW is excited to offer once again an opportunity for residents to reduce the items that end up in our waste stream. Previous clothing drives have been well-attended by residents and have eliminated thousands of pounds of trash in Brookline, moving us toward our climate action and zero waste goals.”

Residents can also utilize Helpsy’s year-round options to dispose of their textiles responsibly. Households with three or more bags of textiles can request an at-home pickup by visiting Helpsy’s website at www.helpsy.com/pickup [4] or calling 1-800-244-6350. Alternatively, two drop-off bins are located across from Skyline Park at 815 Newton Street.

These bins are free to use and accessible 24/7.

Additional information regarding Brookline’s textile recovery programs can be found at www.brooklinema.gov/textiles