The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering free COVID-19 test kits to all residents to help them and their families protect themselves and their families during the fall and winter seasons when respiratory illness is more common.

Residents can pick up free test kits at the following locations during regular business hours:

* Brookline Department of Public Health, 11 Pierce St.

* Public Libraries of Brookline: Main Library, 361 Washington St.,

Coolidge Corner Library, 31 Pleasant St., and Putterham Library, 959 W

Roxbury Parkway

* Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester Street (only for residents

aged 60 and older)

No registration is required to receive the test kits; each household may receive up to four kits.

Assisted living facilities, daycares or preschools, faith-based organizations, nursing homes, senior housing or other organizations, and large-population groups can use this form to request tests be distributed in bulk.

Testing is one of the most effective measures for identifying COVID-19 cases and preventing further transmission, especially as people gather for indoor activities in the cooler months.

“As we head into the colder months, access to testing remains an effective tool in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Public Health Director Sigalle Reiss. “We encourage all community members to take advantage of the free test kits to ensure they can monitor their health and keep others safe.”

Individuals should test for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, or loss of taste

or smell. It is also recommended to test six days after exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and avoid others, including those in your household who are not sick. You can resume

normal activities once both your symptoms are improving and you have been fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for at

least 24 hours.

For the next five days after returning to your routine, take extra precautions to protect others, such as improving indoor air quality,

practicing good hygiene, wearing a mask, and maintaining physical distance, especially when around others indoors. These measures are especially important to protect individuals at higher risk for severe illness from respiratory viruses.

The Department urges residents to consult a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen or persist.