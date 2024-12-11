The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services proudly announces the successful completion of the second year of the Brookline Bounty Birds initiative, in which turkeys and other birds are distributed to community members in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Brookline Bounty Birds initiative is part of the Brookline Bounty Food Coupon.

Program, which aims to reduce food insecurity by providing vouchers for fresh, locally grown, and raised produce, meats, and dairy products, as well as honey, preserves, and prepared food products.

This year, the program provided 40 turkeys, 30 chickens, and 75 game hens using the remaining annual funds from Brookline Bounty. For a second year, the department partnered with farmers from Copicut Farms in Dartmouth to distribute birds to families through the Brookline Housing Authority, the Brookline Senior Center, the Public Schools of Brookline, and Veterans’ Services.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, department staff made deliveries with the help of farm owner Elizabeth Frary.

“Our Brookline Bounty program is more than just food support — it reflects our community’s values, bringing people together to ensure that everyone can access nutritious, high-quality food,” said Sigalle Reiss, Director of the Brookline Department of Public Health & Human Services. “This initiative highlights the power of partnership and the shared commitment to take care of one another, especially as the cost of food remains a challenge for many.”

The Brookline Bounty recently concluded its fourth year, as the Brookline Farmers’ Market closed on Nov. 21. The food access initiative for income-eligible families provided coupons to 732 households to use at the farmers’ market from June to November.

Thanks to additional funding, individuals and families received two distributions of coupons this season, an opportunity well received by

participants as the cost of food remains high for many families. During the regular season, participants redeemed $67,376 in coupons, primarily for vegetables, fruits, and proteins.

The success of Brookline Bounty relies on the longstanding partnership between the department and the Brookline Farmers’ Market’s director and manager, Abe Farber and Isabelle Levy, along with 23 participating vendors. The commitment of market management and local farmers to

provide a welcoming community space with fresh, nutritious food options is the foundation of the Brookline Bounty Food Coupon Program.

The Brookline Bounty program was initially grant-funded through the Kresge Foundation and later received American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding. The program will resume next spring.