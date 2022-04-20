The Brookline Arts Center (BAC) will present its 8th annual ART Off The Wall Exhibition & Fundraiser taking place over Zoom on Thursday, May 19 from 6:00-7:00 PM. BAC friends and supporters will join together virtually for this signature spring event celebrating art, artists, and community. The BAC is welcoming supporters past, present, and future to attend this event, and we also have sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.

ART Off The Wall features an auction of works by local and regional artists who support the mission of the BAC. In addition to the artwork, 4 tickets to the US Open will be included in this auction! The event will also feature this year’s Berliner Award recipients, artists Moriah Faith and Jessica Vohs.

Proceeds from the event directly support the BAC’s programs and ability to continue fulfilling its mission of bringing the community meaningful experiences in the arts. We serve 5,000 children, teens, and adults annually through our classes, workshops, gallery exhibitions, events, and outreach initiatives. Individuals who are unable to participate in ART Off the Wall but wish to help can do so by donating to the BAC’s Annual Campaign.

Learn more about the event on the BAC website.