The Town of Brookline has adopted its 2026 Climate Action and Resiliency Plan, a comprehensive 10-year strategy designed to guide the Town toward its net-zero emissions goals while strengthening local resilience to current and future climate challenges.

The Select Board voted to adopt the Plan on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Developed by the Town’s Sustainability & Natural Resources Division within the Department of Public Works (DPW), the 2026 Climate Action and Resiliency Plan builds on Brookline’s 2018 Climate Action Plan and 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan. The updated Plan integrates climate mitigation, adaptation, resilience, sustainability, and community well-being into one coordinated framework.

“Brookline has long been recognized as a leader in local climate action, and the adoption of the 2026 Climate Action and Resiliency Plan represents an important milestone in continuing that leadership,” said Alexandra Vecchio, DPW Sustainability & Natural Resources Division Director. “This Plan provides an ambitious but focused pathway to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen community resilience, and engage the community in collective action over the next decade. We are incredibly grateful to the residents, staff, boards, and community partners who helped shape this document through extensive engagement and collaboration.”

A Plan Built for the Next Decade

The 2026 Climate Action and Resiliency Plan identifies practical, high impact actions across five focus areas:

Buildings & Energy

Resource Conservation & Management

Sustainable Transportation & Mobility

Natural Systems & Community Well Being

Resilience, Adaptation & Risk Reduction

Together, the Plan includes 45 strategies and 178 supporting actions that provide a framework for implementation across Town operations and the broader community. Strategies are organized into three priority tiers with clear timelines. The Town’s highest priority strategies are expected to begin no later than 2029, with additional strategies targeted to begin by 2032 and 2035. This phased approach is intended to help align implementation with staffing capacity, funding opportunities, operational readiness, and evolving community needs.

Developed with the Community

The Climate Action and Resiliency Plan was developed over more than a year of technical analysis, municipal coordination, and community engagement. With support from consultant Blue Strike Environmental, the Town completed an updated greenhouse gas inventory, reviewed prior plans and policies, analyzed local climate vulnerabilities, and evaluated strategies appropriate for Brookline.

The planning process included input from municipal departments, two public forums, a town wide survey that received more than 500 responses, and public meetings with several Town boards and committees. Throughout development of the Plan, tThe Zero Emissions Advisory Board served as a key technical advisor, helping shape the prioritization framework, review greenhouse gas inventory data, refine strategies, and strengthen the final document.

“The adoption of the 2026 Climate Action and Resiliency Plan reflects Brookline’s commitment to preparing for the future while continuing to provide the critical services residents rely on every day,” said Town Administrator Charles Carey. “The CARP creates a shared framework for departments across Town government to integrate climate mitigation and resilience into long-term planning, infrastructure investments, and day-to-day operations as we work toward Brookline’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050 and to reduce the impacts of climate change that residents feel here and now.”

Tracking Progress

To support transparency and accountability, the DPW has developed a public-facing dashboard to share implementation progress. The dashboard is available online and will be updated as implementation advances. In addition to maintaining the dashboard, the Sustainability & Natural Resources Division intends to provide annual updates to the Zero Emissions Advisory Board, Select Board, and other relevant public bodies.

The Town will also conduct a comprehensive five-year check-in to assess progress and recommend updates based on evolving technologies, funding opportunities, and community needs.

The 2026 Climate Action and Resiliency Plan is intended to be a living framework that allows Brookline to focus on high-impact initiatives while remaining flexible enough to respond to new opportunities. Adoption of the Plan positions the Town to take strategic, accountable action over the next decade while continuing its commitment to sustainability, resilience, equity, and quality of life.