Boston Citizenship Day
May 2|10-3PM|Tremont St., Boston
Boston Citizenship Day is New England’s largest one-day citizenship application workshop, where hundreds of permanent residents receive free legal assistance to begin their journey toward U.S. citizenship.
Hosted annually by Project Citizenship in collaboration with the City of Boston (Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement), this event helps eligible residents apply for citizenship and fee waivers with support from attorneys and trained volunteers. For more information about eligibility, go to the Project Citizenship website.