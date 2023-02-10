by Celina Colby

February is Black History Month, with celebrations all around Brookline and beyond. Honor Black history, culture, and art at these engaging events.

“To Sleep with Anger” at the Coolidge Corner Theatre

When: Thursday, February 9, 1 pm

Where: Coolidge Corner Theatre

Cost: $15.50

In partnership with RoxFilm, the Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen “To Sleep with Anger.” In the film,m director Charles Burnett crafts a striking portrait of family resilience fused with gospel and blues music and powerful imagery.

August Wilson’s Seven Guitars

When: February 8-March 9

Where: Hibernian Hall

Cost: $0-$45

Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, “Seven Guitars” is part mystery, part comedy. When Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton turns up dead, the play takes an intimate look at seven different African American characters to uncover what, or who, killed Floyd.

Community Cultural Day: Celebrate Black History Month

When: Sunday, February 12

Where: New Art Center – Newton

Cost: Free

Celebrate Black History Month with live art making, food, and the opening of New Art Center’s latest exhibit, a collaboration between Martin Luther King vacation program students and artist Jamaal Eversley.

Enslavement At The Shirley-Eustis House In The 18th Century

When: Monday, February 13, 1 pm

Where: Brookline Senior Center

Cost: FreeInt this lecture, Suzy Buchanan, Executive Director of the Shirley-Eustis Hous,e will address the history of enslavement at this historic home in Roxbury and how research on that history preserved the building and its heritage.

An Evening of Blacknificence

When: Friday, February 17

Where: First Unitarian Universalist Church – Newton

Cost: Free