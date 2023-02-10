February is Black History Month, with celebrations all around Brookline and beyond. Honor Black history, culture, and art at these engaging events.
“To Sleep with Anger” at the Coolidge Corner Theatre
When: Thursday, February 9, 1 pm
Where: Coolidge Corner Theatre
Cost: $15.50
In partnership with RoxFilm, the Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen “To Sleep with Anger.” In the film,m director Charles Burnett crafts a striking portrait of family resilience fused with gospel and blues music and powerful imagery.
When: February 8-March 9
Where: Hibernian Hall
Cost: $0-$45
Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, “Seven Guitars” is part mystery, part comedy. When Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton turns up dead, the play takes an intimate look at seven different African American characters to uncover what, or who, killed Floyd.
Community Cultural Day: Celebrate Black History Month
When: Sunday, February 12
Where: New Art Center – Newton
Cost: Free
Celebrate Black History Month with live art making, food, and the opening of New Art Center’s latest exhibit, a collaboration between Martin Luther King vacation program students and artist Jamaal Eversley.
Enslavement At The Shirley-Eustis House In The 18th Century
When: Monday, February 13, 1 pm
Where: Brookline Senior Center
Cost: FreeInt this lecture, Suzy Buchanan, Executive Director of the Shirley-Eustis Hous,e will address the history of enslavement at this historic home in Roxbury and how research on that history preserved the building and its heritage.
An Evening of Blacknificence
When: Friday, February 17
Where: First Unitarian Universalist Church – Newton
Cost: Free
Reverend Devlin Scott of the New City Church hosts an evening celebrating the impact of Black music, spoken word, and movement that originated in churches. There will be speakers and performances on this energetic evening.
Author Talk – Kendrick Perkins: The Education of Kendrick Perkins
When: Tuesday, February 21, 7 pm
Where: Somerville Armory
Cost: $40
Presented by Brookline Booksmith, NBA player Kendrick Perkins will discuss his new memoir, ‘The Education of Kendrick Perkins.” The book delves far beyond Perkins’ time on the court, telling a classic American success story.
Gumbo Stories: A Black History Celebration Concert
When: Thursday, February 23, 8 pm
Where: Berklee Performance Center
Cost: $15-25
Using historical stories from New Orleans as a framework, “Gumbo Stories” will showcase various music styles from the second line and congregational to jazz and bounce music. The concert will be a celebration of Black music from New Orleans.
Opera on Tap Brunch: Celebrating Black Excellence in Opera
When: Saturday, February 25, 12 pm
Where: The Burren
Cost: Free
As part of their opera history series, The Burren will highlight Black opera singers and musicians in this lively concert. In their typical fashion, songs are accompanied by juicy historical details about the performances and actors working throughout operatic history.
African-American Patriots® Tours
When: Saturdays & Sundays in February, 10:45 am
Where: Boston Common Visitor Information Center
Cost: $17
Led by a costumed and in-character 18th-century guide, take a tour through Boston and learn about the African Americans living, working, and fighting in Boston during the American Revolution, including Crispus Attucks, Phillis Wheatley, Prince Hall, and others.